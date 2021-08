FILE- Scott Crocoll holds a dead Indiana bat in an abandoned mine in Rosendale, N.Y., Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said two dogs were exposed to a rabid bat in Spartanburg County.

According to DHEC, the bat was found in the area of Wexford Lane and Cloverleaf Lane near Saprtanburg.

The bat was submitted for testing on August 27 and confirmed to have rabies on August 31.

No people are known to have been exposed to the rabid bat.