ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Firefighters said two dogs were killed in a house fire Monday evening in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on West Chapel Road shortly before 8:00 p.m.

Two dogs were found dead inside the home, firefighters said.

Two residents were able to get out of the home and were not hurt.

The department said salt and sand trucks were called to the scene due to a large amount of water on the road.