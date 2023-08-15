SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) employees are accused of abandoning a child at a Spartanburg County gas station.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 42-year-old Michelle Lorraine Holmes with unlawfully placing a child at risk and 26-year-old Marcus Antonio Hutchins with criminal conspiracy.

Holmes and Hutchins were both working as DSS case managers.

According to SLED, Holmes and Hutchins were taking a child to the Spartanburg County DSS office on March 6, 2023, when they stopped at a gas station on Fairforest Road.

Investigators said Hutchins took the child inside to use the restroom then returned to the vehicle where Holmes was waiting.

SLED said the two then left while the child was still inside the restroom.

When the child left the restroom and could not find the two DSS workers, he waited at the store while an employee called 911.

Warrants stated that when they arrived at the Spartanburg County DSS office, Holmes and Hutchins told a supervisor that the child had walked off from them at the gas station.

Investigators said the child, who was a foreign national with no known family in South Carolina and spoke only limited English, had been placed into the custody of DSS by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Holmes and Hutchins were both booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.