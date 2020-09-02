2 exposed to rabid cat in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – State health officials said two people were exposed to a rabid cat in northern Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the grey and white pet cat was near Woodside Lane and Crest Road near Campobello.

The cat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on August 27 and was confirmed to have rabies on August 28.

The two people who were exposed were referred to their healthcare providers.

DHEC is also reminding pet owners to keep their pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccination.

This is the third animal in Spartanburg County to test positive for rabies in 2020 and 106th statewide.