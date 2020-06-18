2 exposed to rabid cat in Williamston, DHEC says

by: WSPA Staff

WILLIAMSTON, SC (WSPA) – State health officials said two people were exposed to a rabid cat in Williamston.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the cat was found near Academy Street and West Main Street and was submitted to DHEC for testing on June 16.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed through a bite, scratch, or the saliva of an infected animal should wash the area immediately with soap and water and then seek medical attention and report the incident to DHEC.

If your pet appears to have been bitten or scratched by this cat or has wounds of an unknown origin, you should contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Anderson office at 864-260-5585.

DHEC said the cat is the third animal in Anderson County to test positive for rabies in 2020 and 59th statewide.

There were 11 confirmed rabies cases in Anderson County in 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

