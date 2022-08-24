Dennis Moore, left, and Gary Terry (From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people are accused of smuggling in and trading drugs which led to five overdoses at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said four inmates overdosed Monday, three of which had to be taken to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment, and another overdosed Tuesday.

Narcan was administered to all five inmates.

Investigators said they learned that Dennis James Moore, II smuggled six fentanyl pills into the detention center in his rectal cavity.

Moore had been sentenced to six days in jail earlier that day, the sheriff’s office said.

Once inside the detention center, Rutherford County deputies said Moore conspired with Gary Wayne Terry, Jr. to trade the drugs for commissary.

The sheriff’s office said the overdoses began shortly after the drugs changed hands.

Moore and Terry are each charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance, sell & deliver schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance inside a confinement facility.

Moore and Terry were each given $75,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected.