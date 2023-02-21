RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Friday in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling the area of Shires Road in Ellenboro, when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for registration, equipment, and safe movement violations.

While speaking to the driver, Beatrice Marie Shires, 35, of Ellenboro, the deputies saw multiple small baggies in the vehicle.

The driver admitted to the deputy that she was in possession of other forms of drug paraphernalia also.

The deputy requested assistance from a K-9.

Once the K-9 Koda arrived at the scene, a free-air sniff was conducted. K-9 Kioda alerted to the order of narcotics.

During the search, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, numerous types of pills, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, deputies arrested Shires and the passenger, Timothy Llyod Greene, 46, of Ellenboro.

Shire was charged with PWIMSD methamphetamine, two counts of simple possession SCH IV (x2), simple possession SCH VI and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Greene was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia.

Shires was given a $5,000 bond and Greene was given a $500 bond.