SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WPSA) – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday evening in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop at 6:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Brawley Street for a rear passenger brake light not working.

The Dodge truck pulled over and the officer asked for the documentation. The driver was identified as Randy Peterson, 55, of Chesnee, and the passenger was identified as Charolette Mayfield, 46, of Cowpens.

Police said Peterson had a driver’s license but did not have a vehicle registration card.

Peterson told the officer various reasons why he was in the area, according to the incident report.

The officer said since it appeared that Peterson was leaving a high drug area, he requested the assistance of a K-9 for a “free air stiff”.

Once the K-9 arrived on the scene, the K-9 alerted officers about drugs being in/around the truck.

During the search, officers found a small pill bottle containing 3 small clear baggies with a clear crystal-like substance inside. It weighed approximately 1.2 grams.

Officers arrested Peterson and Mayfield for possession of methamphetamine.

Officers searched Peterson and found a small baggy, containing a clear crystal substance, that weighed .7 grams, the incident report said. No drugs were found while searching Mayfield.

While waiting for a tow truck, officers found a small bag on the ground by the truck with 3.3 grams of clear crystal-like substance inside the bag.

When asked who the clear crystal-like substance belonged to, Peterson and Mayfield both denied possession.

Peterson and Mayfield were both charged with possession of a schedule I narcotic. Patterson was also charged with driving under suspension – first offense.

Peterson and Mayfield are currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.