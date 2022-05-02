LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are facing charges following a shootout Sunday evening in Laurens.

According to the Laurens Police Department, officers responded at 8:51 a.m. to First Street near South Harper Street Extension in the City of Laurens regarding shots being fired in the area.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found an unoccupied Chevrolet Blazer in a ditch at the intersection of South Harper Street and First Street with three bullet holes in the rear window. They then began canvassing the area in an attempt to locate the driver and any potential victims of the shooting.

Police were then informed of a house on the corner of South Harper Street Ext. and First Street that had been shot into during this incident, the police department said. A bullet entered the residence and became lodged in a bedroom wall where the homeowner had been sleeping.

Officers then began to speak to witnesses in the area who stated that the incident began at the corner of First and Second Streets where the individual in the Chevrolet had fired toward a group of people who were standing in the yard of a residence on Second Street.

According to police, one person who was standing in the yard fired back at the driver of the Chevrolet.

Zikevious Amaan Rice (Source: Laurens Police Department)

Montrarius Dejon Bailey (Source: Laurens Police Department)

The driver of the Chevrolet was Zikevious Amaan Rice, who was later located and, arrested for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Montrarius Dejon Bailey was also charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of stolen property and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Rice and Bailey are currently being held in the Johnson Detention Center on no bond.