BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people are facing drug charges following community complaints in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received several complaints from the Pearson Lane Community in Black Mountain.

Community leaders told deputies that there were people constantly coming and going from a house in the 100 block of Pearson Lane.

Through an investigation, deputies were able to obtain search warrants for the house.

During the search warrant, deputies found methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and various items of narcotics base paraphernalia in the residence.

Deputies arrested Tara Serena Holbert and Matthew Robert Peek, 33, on Tuesday.

Tara Serena Holbert was charged with the following:

two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule ii narcotics

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for sale of a controlled substance

felony possession of SCH II

maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

possession of drug paraphernalia

Matthew Robert Peek was charged with the following:

two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule ii narcotics

possession of marijuana > ½ ounce

possession of drug paraphernalia

Peek is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.