BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two women were arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon following a probation visit.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request from the North Carolina Probation and Parole to assist in a home visit to Turkey Creek Drive in Leicester.

Deputies searched the home of 30-year-old Natalie Nichole McMahon and 25-year-old Courtney Nicole Flynn. They found numerous drug paraphernalia along with 16.3 grams of fentanyl.

Both women have been charged with level II trafficking in fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McMahon was also charged with five felony probation violations. She is being held on $125,000 bond. Flynn was charged with eight felony probation violations. Her bond is $140,000.

According to deputies, additional charges are pending.