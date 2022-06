SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were found dead at a home Thursday morning in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a home located in the 200 block of Hunter Road in Simpsonville.

Upon arrival, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.