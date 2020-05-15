2 found dead in Gaffney motel, coroner says

Red Roof Inn on New Painter Drive in Gaffney, May 15, 2020 (WSPA Photo)

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Two men were found dead Friday morning in a Gaffney hotel, according to the Cherokee County Coroner.

The coroner said the two were found in a room at the Red Roof Inn on New Painter Drive around 11:15am.

Management at the hotel found the two unresponsive in the room after housekeeping could not access the room for cleaning, according to the coroner.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said the two appear to have died within a short time of each other Thursday afternoon.

Fowler said that hotel records showed that the two checked into the hotel on May 9.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.