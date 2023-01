SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside of a Greenville County home Monday morning.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, communications received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. after a relative found them deceased at a home in the 200 block of Bergen Lane in Simpsonville.

Deputies said a firearm was located.

The sheriff’s office said it is not searching for any suspects at this time.