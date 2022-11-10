GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Greenville County home.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 200 block of Saw Mill Road in reference to a call about a missing woman.

Upon arrival, deputies located the missing woman and another individual. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not released their identities at this time.

A person of interest has been detained according to deputies.

Deputies said the death investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.