ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were found shot in Anderson County Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Cherokee Road near Belton, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrived to find two people who had been shot. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting but the sheriff’s office said they believe it was an isolated incident.