2 found shot to death at home in Woodfin, police say

WOODFIN, NC (WSPA) – Police say a man and a woman were found shot to death in a home in Woodfin Friday night.

According to the Woodfin Police Department, police were called to a home on Mulberry Street for a welfare check for two people who had not been heard from by friends and family.

Police said they found 25-year-old Marilyn Jean Davis and 36-year-old Sean Phillip Wilson dead from apparent gunshot wounds to their heads shortly after 9:00pm.

Woodfin Police said that the two were found in Wilson’s home and that he is the boyfriend of Davis.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and police said there is no danger to the public.

According to police, investigators are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Chris Morrow or the Woodfin Police Department at 828-253-4889.