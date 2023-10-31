SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two full-size skeletons were stolen from a Spartanburg County home on Halloween Eve.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 7:47 a.m. to the 5000 block of Bible Church Road in Boiling Springs in reference to a larceny.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they spoke with the homeowner who said sometime between 2 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. a person entered her property and vandalized and stole some Halloween decorations.

7NEWS spoke with the homeowner who said the Halloween display had been out all month.

Halloween display before skeletons were stolen. (Source: Katie Merritt Crain)

But on Monday morning her husband called while leaving and said, “The skeletons are in rough shape.”

She didn’t think much about it until she went outside. That’s when she saw that she was missing two full-size skeletons and parts of her 12-foot skeletons were around the yard.

Deputies said two full-size skeletons were stolen.

Along with the stolen skeletons, deputies saw a vandalized 12-foot moving skeleton. The skeleton was knocked over and both of the forearms were removed but not stolen.

Display after the skeletons were stolen. (Source: Katie Merritt Crain)

The homeowner said it felt weird knowing someone had been in their yard and that close to their home.

When it comes to what is left of the display, the homeowner said “We have tried to get it back together.”