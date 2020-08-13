2 Greenville Co. bridges closed for repairs after inspections

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two Greenville County bridges are closed for repairs after enhanced inspections by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The bridges include one on Groce Meadow Road over Beaverdam Creek and another on Goodwin Bridge Road over the North Saluda River.

According to the SCDOT, inspections identified some issues which require repairs and the decision to close the bridges was out of an abundance of caution.

The repairs are estimated to take between eight to 10 months, depending on weather or any other unforeseen delays.

The SCDOT released these maps showing the detours: