2 Greenville Co. students to stay at home as quarantined sibling awaits COVID-19 test results

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials said two students in their school system are staying at home as their sibling awaits the results of a COVID-19 test.

According to Tim Waller, director of media relations for the school system, the person being tested for COVID-19 is not a student in Greenville County Schools, and is being quarantined.

The person’s two siblings attend Taylors Elementary School and Sevier Middle School.

Waller said the students are quarantining at home at the request of the school district until they receive more information.

According to Waller, additional cleaning took place at both schools Wednesday night.