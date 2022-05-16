GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Greenville men were convicted of attempted murder, among other charges, Friday in connection to a 2018 assault.

39-year-old Juan Carlos Alvarez and 36-year-old Luis Armando Alvarez were convicted by a Greenville County jury on Friday, May 13 of the following charges:

Two counts of Attempted Murder

Two counts of Possession of a Deadly Weapon During a Violent Offense

Both men were sentenced to 25 years each in the South Carolina Department of Corrections by the Honorable G.D. Morgan.

A release from the office of Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins states that both men stabbed a victim in the neck, back of the head and torso in the parking lot of the VIBE club in Greenville on September 22, 2018.

They then kicked the victim in the head multiple times before stabbing a bystander that tried to help and provide aid to the initial victim. Both victims survived their injuries.

Juan and Luis were arrested in Florida two weeks later.