2 guns, knife found in car at Byrnes HS

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – Two guns and a knife were found inside a student’s car Thursday at Byrnes High School.

According to Spartanburg District Five, administrators were investigating an unregistered vehicle in a student parking lot when they spotted a large knife laying on the floor of the car.

The school resource officer was called and administrators were able to identify the student who owned the car.

After a search, the district said the resource officer found two guns inside the car.

The student was detained and local law enforcement was notified, according to District Five.

The Duncan Police Department is investigating.

The district said no threat was made to Byrnes High School or any students.