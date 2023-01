SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened along US-29 between Blackstock Road and Interstate 26 shortly after 9 p.m.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said multiple vehicles were involved and that westbound lanes of US-29 were closed.

The conditions of the two victims are not known at this time.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.