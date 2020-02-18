2 hospitalized after Greenville Co. shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 5300 block of Augusta Road for a reported shooting around 5:00pm.

Investigators found evidence of a shooting but no victims.

A short time later, the sheriff’s office said two gunshot victims arrived at an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office said they have not yet made a connection between the two incidents but they continue to investigate.

The condition of the two victims is not known at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.