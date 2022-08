Firefighters work to put out a fire at an Asheville home.(Source: Asheville Fire Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were hospitalized following a house fire Sunday evening in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Fire Department, firefighters responded at 8:10 p.m. to a house fire in the 100 block of Fairfax Avenue.

Firefighters said two people were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.