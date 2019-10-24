2 hurt, 1 flown to hospital, after motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people were hurt when the motorcycle they were riding was struck from behind by a vehicle in Greenville County, Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8:00pm on Augusta Road near Highway 8 in Ware Place community, according to Highway Patrol.

Our 7 News crew on the scene said a motorcycle was rear-ended by an SUV.

One of the motorcycle riders was taken to the hospital by helicopter while the other was taken by ambulance.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt in the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

