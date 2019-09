Scene of crash involving Anderson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle at the corner of Highway 28 Bypass and West Whitner Street in Anderson County, September 8, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving an Anderson County deputy, Sunday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the corner of Highway 28 Bypass and West Whitner Street near Anderson.

A 7 News crew at the scene says two people were taken by ambulance to AnMed Health Medical Center. Their conditions are not known at this time.

