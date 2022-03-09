ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Two people were hurt when an argument turned into a shootout Tuesday evening in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, two men were in an argument in the 400 block of Depot Street around 7:00 p.m. when the shooting happened.

Officers said they arrived at the scene to find one gunshot victim while a second man showed up with a gunshot wound to Mission Hospital.

Asheville Police said the second man, identified as 20-year-old Demond Artivus Hammond, Jr., initiated the gun battle.

Hammond is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, four counts of Injury to Personal Property, Discharge of a Firearm within City Limits, and Going Armed to the Terror of the Public.

Police said Hammond will be booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center once he is released from the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.