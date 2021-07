GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday night in Gaffney.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened on East Frederick Street near East Oneal Street around 9:30pm.

Gaffney Police said two people on the motorcycle were taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for their injuries.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

There’s no word on the condition of the two people who were injured.