FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Two people were injured and a suspect was in custody following a shooting Monday in Forest City.

According to the Forest City Police Department, police and EMS were called to Oldcastle Lane for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said that a suspect, Jorey Edward Harris, was charged with two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.