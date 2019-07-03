2 injured during crash, section of HWY 441 temporarily closed

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials announced Wednesday that part Highway 441, or Newfound Gap Road, will be closed following a car crash.

Officials said the road will be closed from Sugarlands Visitor Center near Gatlinburg, Tenn. to Smokemont Campground near Cherokee, N.C. to all incoming traffic.

Park Rangers closed the roadway at about 5 p.m. after emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident approximately three miles south of Newfound Gap.

Two people were injured and taken to area hospitals for their injuries, according to officials. At least one person was flown by helicopter.

Officials expect the road to be closed for several hours.

