GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were shot Wednesday morning at an Upstate plant.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place in the parking lot of Timken Company.

Deputies said one person was shot and then the suspect shot himself.

Both were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Timken said it is “focused on supporting our employees at this time and will have grief counselors on-site to provide assistance.”

The company also said operations were ceased for the day but grief counselors would be on-site.

The sheriff’s office said there is no active threat to the plant staff or community.

The shooting remains under investigation.