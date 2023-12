SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured during a shooting Saturday evening in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Ridgedale Drive in reference to a shooting.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with serious injuries to his torso, hip and shoulder.

They located another victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Officers said no suspects have been identified.

This shooting remains under investigation.