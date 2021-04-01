2 injured, flown to hospital after Greenville Co. house fire

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people were hurt and had to be flown to the hospital after a house fire broke out Thursday night in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the house fire on North McElhaney Road shortly before 10:00pm.

The sheriff’s office said a woman called her neighbor to say that her house was on fire.

Deputies said the neighbor then went into the home to try to get the woman out and both were severely burned.

The two were flown to the hospital for their injuries.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.