2 injured, flown to hospital after Greenville Co. house fire

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
fire generic flames fire burn _1549333017639.jpg.jpg

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people were hurt and had to be flown to the hospital after a house fire broke out Thursday night in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the house fire on North McElhaney Road shortly before 10:00pm.

The sheriff’s office said a woman called her neighbor to say that her house was on fire.

Deputies said the neighbor then went into the home to try to get the woman out and both were severely burned.

The two were flown to the hospital for their injuries.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store