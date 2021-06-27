2 injured in 3-vehicle collision on 85 near Gaffney, troopers say

(WSPA) – Two people were injured, including one that was airlifted, following a three-vehicle collision on 85 near Gaffney Sunday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to the SCHP, the incident happened around 12:24 p.m. Sunday on 85 southbound near the chute by Exit 91.

Troopers said two motorcycles were traveling south on 85 when one of them struck the rear of another vehicle. As a result, the other motorcycle collided with the first one.

One person was airlifted and another was transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The SCHP said traffic was backed up for roughly four miles following the crash, but the area has since been cleared.

WSPA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.