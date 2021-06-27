2 injured in 3-vehicle collision on 85 near Gaffney, troopers say

(WSPA) – Two people were injured, including one that was airlifted, following a three-vehicle collision on 85 near Gaffney Sunday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to the SCHP, the incident happened around 12:24 p.m. Sunday on 85 southbound near the chute by Exit 91.

Troopers said two motorcycles were traveling south on 85 when one of them struck the rear of another vehicle. As a result, the other motorcycle collided with the first one.

One person was airlifted and another was transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The SCHP said traffic was backed up for roughly four miles following the crash, but the area has since been cleared.

