OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Six dogs attacked two people in Oconee County Monday morning, sending one to the hospital.

The attack happened just after 11 a.m. on Burns Drive, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a woman called 911 and said she had been bitten by dogs. While she was on the phone, deputies said another man was attacked by the same dogs.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The owner of the dogs was given multiple citations including 12 for public nuisance charges and seven for rabies violations.

The six dogs were signed over to Oconee County Animal Control and were later euthanized. They will be sent to the Department of Health and Environmental Control for rabies testing.

The sheriff’s office and animal control are continuing to investigate.