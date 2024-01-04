ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a fiery crash Wednesday evening in Anderson County.

According to the Townville Volunteer Fire Department, Zion Fire Department and EMS responded at 8:10 p.m. to I-85 southbound near mile marker 12 for a crash with fire.

Shortly after dispatch, Townville Fire was added due to information about a possible entrapment and tractor trailer fire.

Fiery crash injures two in Anderson Co. (Source: Townville Fire Department)

Once they got on scene, they found a working fire of an tractor trailer and another vehicle yards away with lots of damage.

Firefighters said the tractor trailer hauling several thousand butane canisters that fueled the intense fire thus the need for massive water supply.

Both the driver of the vehicle and the driver of the tractor trailer was were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries have not been released.