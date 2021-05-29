2 injured in Greenville shooting Saturday night, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Saturday night.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, authorities received the call around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in regards to two gunshot victims.

Deputies said the victims were shot when multiple people opened fire at a large gathering at 115 Valentine Street. The identity of the suspects is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.