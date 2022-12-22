GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in Greenville.

Greenville Police said they were called to a call for a shooting on Nichol Street around 9:15 p.m.

Officers arrived at the shooting scene but could not find a victim.

Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown Hospital confirmed that two people were brought to their hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said the two victims were juveniles.

There’s no word yet on the extent of their injuries or any suspects in the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.