GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a rollover crash on I-85 in Anderson County Monday morning.

According to the Powdersville Fire Department, crews responded to the scene of the crash on I-85 southbound under the Exit 40 bridge to find heavy damage to one of the three vehicles involved which had rolled over multiple times.

Officials said one occupant was in the enclosed storage portion of the box truck during the accident.

Two occupants were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, as of 10:22 a.m., the right lane is closed.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.