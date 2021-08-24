2 injured in shooting along Buncombe Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night along Buncombe Road in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 1300-block of Buncombe Road around 9:30pm for a shooting.

Deputies said they found two men who had each been shot at least once.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators said they also found a vehicle in the parking lot and a nearby apartment which had been hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

