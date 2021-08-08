2 injured in shooting at Anderson Co. restaurant, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting at Simone’s Bar and Grill on Saturday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from Sergeant J.T. Foster, deputies responded to the restaurant on Clemson Blvd. in Anderson around 12:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Foster said the incident began as a fight on the restaurant’s patio before transferring to the parking lot. That’s were shots were fired and two people were hit. They sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate, but deputies said the victims are not currently cooperating with law enforcement.