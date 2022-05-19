CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night near Gaffney.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was hosting a cookout at his home at the intersection of 5th Street and 2nd Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

An argument started when the homeowner went inside his home and returned making accusations that one of the guests had stolen his collector’s coin, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the homeowner went back into his home, returned with a handgun, and shot the victim in the stomach. A few people at the gathering then tackled the homeowner.

While the homeowner was on the ground, the gun discharged again and it shot him, deputies said.

He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

According to deputies, the victim that was shot in the stomach suffered an injury which is not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time, deputies said.