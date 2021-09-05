2 injured in Taylors shooting, deputies say

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting on Lee Road in Taylors Sunday afternoon, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Captain Jimmy Bolt, deputies responded to 920 West Lee Road in Taylors around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon in reference to a shooting victim.

Captain Bolt said a shooting took place after two adult men got into a physical confrontation. Both were tranported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

