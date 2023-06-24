GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed in a dirt bike crash Friday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Old Grove Road near the intersection of Willimon Drive.

Troopers said a 2005 Honda dirt bike, carrying two occupants, was traveling north on Old Grove Road when it hit a 1996 Toyota pickup truck traveling south attempting to turn onto Willimon Drive.

The driver of the dirt bike, 16-year-old Carlos Perez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, 12-year-old Ezekiel Bradley’Rivera was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.