2 killed in head-on crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people have died after a head-on crash in Greenville County, Tuesday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:15pm on Fairview Road near New Harrison Bridge Road.

Troopers said a pickup truck headed north on Fairview Road crossed the center line and struck a car head-on.

The driver and passenger in the car were both killed in the crash.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 66-year-old Robert Hamilton of Simpsonville and 4-year-old Alex Rogers of Fountain Inn.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.