SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said two drivers died in a head-on crash Tuesday night in Greer.

Troopers said the crash occurred on SC Highway 101 before 9:30 p.m.

According to the SCHP, an SUV was traveling south when it collided with a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction head-on.

Investigators confirmed that both drivers, who were the sole occupants of their vehicles, died at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the identities of the drivers at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.