LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening in Laurens County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:49 p.m. on SC 101 at Lakeview Road.

Troopers said a 2006 Ford Mustang was traveling north on SC 101 while a 2020 Nissan Rouge was traveling south on SC 101 in the in northbound lanes.

The driver of the Mustang attempted to avoid the Nissan, crossing left of center and traveling back into the southbound then hitting each other.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.