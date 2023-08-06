ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed in a tractor-trailer crash early Sunday morning on I-85 in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, officials responded around 2 a.m. to I-85 Northbound near mile marker 22.

The coroner’s office said the investigation shows that 47-year-old Tracina Young, of Greenville, and passenger, Frederick Styles, 51, of Woodruff, were traveling north on I-85 and hit another tractor-trailer that was experiencing mechanical issues.

Young and Styles were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the SCHP MAIT team.

