2 men accused of stealing from home of man who recently died in Rutherford Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

William Harrill and Doyle Dezio (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men are accused of stealing items from a home where a man recently died in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home of a man who recently died in the Bills Creek area Wednesday.

Before the deputies arrived, the two men were actively trespassing at the time of the 911 call, stealing property from the home.

Deputies arrived in time to find the suspect’s truck full of items from the home including catalytic converters.

Deputies identified the suspects as Doyle Anthony Dezio and William “Billy” Mitchell Harrill. Dezio was taken into custody but Harrill ran from the scene.

Dezio and Harrill were both charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, safe cracking, possession of a firearm by felon and larceny of motor vehicle parts.

Anyone with information about Harrill’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective B. Ellenburg at (828) 286-2911 or Crime Stoppers 828-287-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store