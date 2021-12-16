2 men accused of stealing from home of man who recently died in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men are accused of stealing items from a home where a man recently died in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home of a man who recently died in the Bills Creek area Wednesday.

Before the deputies arrived, the two men were actively trespassing at the time of the 911 call, stealing property from the home.

Deputies arrived in time to find the suspect’s truck full of items from the home including catalytic converters.



Deputies identified the suspects as Doyle Anthony Dezio and William “Billy” Mitchell Harrill. Dezio was taken into custody but Harrill ran from the scene.

Dezio and Harrill were both charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, safe cracking, possession of a firearm by felon and larceny of motor vehicle parts.

Anyone with information about Harrill’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective B. Ellenburg at (828) 286-2911 or Crime Stoppers 828-287-8477.